Freddie Mac to sell $5 bln in bills on Monday

NEW YORK, Aug 5 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said Friday it plans to sell $5.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.

The scheduled offerings are:

-- $2.0 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 7, 2011 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday;

-- $2.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 6, 2012 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday; and

-- $1.0 billion of 12-month bills due Aug. 6, 2012 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)