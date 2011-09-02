Freddie Mac to sell $4 bln in bills on Tuesday

NEW YORK, Sept 2 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said Friday it plans to sell $4.0 billion of reference bills on Tuesday.

The scheduled offerings are:

-- $2.0 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 15, 2011 to be sold Tuesday and settle Wednesday; and

-- $2.0 billion of six-month bills due March 5, 2012 to be sold Tuesday and settle Wednesday.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m.

The sale has been moved to Tuesday rather than its normal Monday auction, due to the Labor Day holiday. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)