版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 28日 星期五 22:42 BJT

Freddie Mac to sell $2 bln in bills on Monday

 Oct 28 (Reuters) Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said Friday it plans
to sell $2.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.
 The scheduled offerings are:
 -- $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 30, 2012 to
be sold Monday and settle Tuesday; and
 -- $1.0 billion of six-month bills due April 30, 2012 to be
sold Monday and settle Tuesday.
 The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch
auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay
only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the
actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
 Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00
a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
 (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐