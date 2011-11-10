Freddie Mac to sell $2.5 bln in bills on Monday

Nov 10 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said on Thursday it plans to sell $2.5 billion of reference bills on Monday.

The scheduled offerings are:

-- $500 million of one-month bills due Dec. 12, 2011, to be sold on Monday and settle Tuesday;

-- $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 13, 2012, to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday;

-- $1.0 billion of six-month bills due May 14, 2012, to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Leslie Adler)