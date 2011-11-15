Freddie Mac to announce weekly bill sales on Mondays

Nov 15 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said on Tuesday that starting in January
2012 it will announce its weekly bill sale announcement on
Mondays by 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) instead of Fridays.
The company previously announced its upcoming bill sale
announcements on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. EST, with the auction on
Mondays.
The auctions will open at 8:45 a.m. EST and close at 9:45
a.m. EST, with results to follow shortly after.
Freddie Mac said that 3- and 6-month bills will be
auctioned every week and that 1- and 12-month auctions are
optional each week.
One-month bills will be auctioned at least once a month.
If a holiday falls on a Monday, the announcement and
auction will be held on Tuesday.
