Freddie Mac to announce weekly bill sales on Mondays

Nov 15 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday that starting in January 2012 it will announce its weekly bill sale announcement on Mondays by 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) instead of Fridays.

The company previously announced its upcoming bill sale announcements on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. EST, with the auction on Mondays.

The auctions will open at 8:45 a.m. EST and close at 9:45 a.m. EST, with results to follow shortly after.

Freddie Mac said that 3- and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week and that 1- and 12-month auctions are optional each week.

One-month bills will be auctioned at least once a month.

If a holiday falls on a Monday, the announcement and auction will be held on Tuesday. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)