Freddie Mac to sell $3.0 billion in bills on Monday

Nov 23 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said Wedneday it plans to sell $3.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.

The scheduled offerings are:

-- $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 27, 2012 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday; and

-- $1.5 billion of six-month bills due May 29, 2012 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)