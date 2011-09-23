版本:
Freddie Mac to sell $2.5 bln bills on Monday

 Sept 23 (Reuters) Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said Friday it
plans to sell $2.5 billion of reference bills on Monday.
 The scheduled offerings are:
 -- $500 million of one-month bills due Oct. 24, 2011 to be
sold Monday and settle Tuesday;
 -- $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 27, 2011 to
be sold Monday and settle Tuesday; and
 -- $1.0 billion of six-month bills due March 26, 2012 to be
sold Monday and settle Tuesday.
 The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch
auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay
only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the
actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
 Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00
a.m. (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m.
 (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)

