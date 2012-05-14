Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates

May 14 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company said on Monday it sold $2.0 billion of
reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with
last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills
due Aug. 13, 2012 at a 0.115 percent stop-out rate, down from
0.119 percent rate for $1.0 billion three-month bills sold May
7.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due
Nov. 13, 2012 at a 0.158 percent rate, up from a 0.154 percent
rate for its $1.0 billion bills sold a week earlier.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher at 5.50 versus
5.17 and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.90
versus 4.62 for its bills auctioned last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand.
Settlement is May 15.