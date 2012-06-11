Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at higher rates

June 11 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2 billion of reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 10, 2012 at a 0.102 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.092 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold June 4.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 10, 2012 at a 0.149 percent rate, also up from a 0.142 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion bills on June 4.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.30 versus 4.95 for bills sold last week.

Demand for the six-month bills was lower at 4.08 versus 4.94 for its bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is June 12.