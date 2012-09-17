Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at lower rates, higher demand

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
Sept 17 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2 billion of reference bills at lower rates and stronger demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 17, 2012 at a 0.125 percent stop-out rate, down from the 0.134 percent rate for its $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 10.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due March 18, 2013 at a 0.152 percent rate, down from the 0.155 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with the bid-to-cover ratio at 5.08 versus 4.11 for the three-month bills sold Sept. 10, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher, at 5.10 vs 4.08 for six-month bills sold a week ago.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.
Settlement is Sept 18.
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.