Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at mixed rates

Sept 24 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million one-month bills, due Oct. 22, 2012, at a 0.044 percent stop-out rate, down from the 0.099 percent rate for its $500 million of one-month bills sold Aug. 27.

The company also sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 24, 2012 at a 0.129 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.125 percent rate for its $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 17.

It also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due March 25, 2013 at a 0.150 percent rate, down from the 0.152 percent rate for billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the one-month bills was higher with a bid-to-cover ratio of 7.45 compared with 5.45 for its one-month bills sold on Aug. 27.

Demand for the three-month bills was 5.08, unchanged from for its sale of three-month bills sold Sept. 17, and demand for the six-month bills was lower, at 4.92 vs 5.10 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.