Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at lower rates

July 15 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Oct. 15, 2013, at a 0.060 percent rate, down from the 0.075 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills auctioned on July 8.

The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Jan. 13, 2014, at a 0.108 percent rate, down from the 0.120 percent rate for $1.5 billion bills sold July 8.

Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.05, down from the 5.55 ratio for the three-month bills auctioned on July 8.

Demand for the six-month bills was stronger, at 5.03 compared with 4.42 for the six-month bills sold July 8.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is July 16.