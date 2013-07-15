European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
July 15 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Oct. 15, 2013, at a 0.060 percent rate, down from the 0.075 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills auctioned on July 8.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Jan. 13, 2014, at a 0.108 percent rate, down from the 0.120 percent rate for $1.5 billion bills sold July 8.
Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.05, down from the 5.55 ratio for the three-month bills auctioned on July 8.
Demand for the six-month bills was stronger, at 5.03 compared with 4.42 for the six-month bills sold July 8.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is July 16.
