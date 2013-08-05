Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates

Aug 5 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home
funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of
reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Nov.
4, 2013, at a 0.053 percent rate, up from the 0.040 percent
rate for its sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned
last week.
The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due Feb.
3, 2014, at a 0.090 percent rate, also up from the 0.084 percent
rate for its July 1 sale of $1.0 billion six-month bills.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.72, down from the 4.97 ratio for the
three-month bills sold a week ago.
Demand for the six-month bills was higher at 4.85 compared
with 3.45 for the six-month bills sold on July 1.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is Aug. 6.