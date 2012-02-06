Freddie Mac sells $2 billion bills at higher rates

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2 billion in reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due May 7, 2012, at a 0.090 percent rate up from a 0.057 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Jan. 30.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Aug. 6, 2012, at a 0.119 percent rate, higher than the 0.088 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold last week.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher at 5.30 versus 4.62 for the three-month bills sold a week ago, and demand for the six-month bills was lower at 4.07 versus 5.03 for six-month bills sold Jan. 30.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, and a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is Feb. 7.
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.