Freddie Mac sells $1.5 billion bills at lower rates

Feb 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it sold $1.5 billion in reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due May 21, 2012, at a 0.089 percent rate, down from a 0.109 percent rate for $1 billion of three-month bills sold Feb. 13.

The company sold $500 million of six-month bills due Aug. 20, 2012, at a 0.125 percent rate, down from the 0.135 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower at 4.53 versus 4.95 for the three-month bills sold last week. Demand for the six-month bills was higher at 5.16 versus 4.37 for six-month bills sold Feb. 13.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, and a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Feb. 22.