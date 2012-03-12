Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at higher rates

March 12 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2 billion of bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due June 11, 2012 at a 0.103 percent rate, up from a 0.082 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion of three-month bills on March 5.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 10, 2012, at a 0.150 percent rate, also up from a 0.138 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower at 4.33 versus 5.38 for its March 5 sale, and demand for the six-month was also lower at 4.50 versus 5.28 for last week's sale.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is March 13.