Freddie Mac $2 bln bill sale-rates mixed, demand up

April 16 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with the last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due July 16, 2012 at a 0.104 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.103 rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold on April 9.

The agency also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 15, 2012 at a 0.153 percent rate, down from the 0.159 percent rate for its $1 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.81 versus 4.12 for three-month bills sold April 9, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.77 versus 3.82 for last week's sale of six-month bills.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is April 17.