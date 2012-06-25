Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at mixed rates, higher demand

June 25 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion one-month bills, due July 23, 2012, at a 0.065 percent stop-out rate, down from the 0.085 percent rate for its $1 billion of one-month bills sold May 21.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 24, 2012 at a 0.123 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.124 percent rate for its $1.5 billion three-month bills sold June 18.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 24, 2012 at a 0.168 percent rate, up from a 0.160 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion bills a week ago.

Demand for the one-month bills was higher with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.36 compared with 4.67 for the one-month bills sold May 21.

Demand for the three-month bills was stronger with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.45 versus 4.10 for bills sold June 18, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.04 ratio versus 3.70 for its bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand. Settlement is June 26.