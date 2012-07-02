Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at higher rates

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
July 2 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 1, 2012 at a 0.128 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.123 percent rate for its $1.5 billion three-month bills sold June 25.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 31, 2012 at a 0.180 percent rate, up from a 0.160 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion bills a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.32 versus 4.45 for bills sold June 25, and demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 4.03 ratio versus 4.04 for its bills sold a week ago.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is July 3.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS