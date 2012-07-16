Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates

July 16 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.0 billion bills
at mixed rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent
sales of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills
due Oct. 15, 2012 at a 0.128 percent stop-out rate, up from a
0.124 percent rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills sold
July 9.
The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Jan.
14, 2013 at a 0.168 percent rate, down from a 0.175 percent rate
for its sale of $1.0 billion bills a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower with the
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.30 versus 4.40 for bills sold July 9,
and demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 4.33
compared with 4.35 for the July 9 sale.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is July 17.