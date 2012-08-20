Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at mixed rates and demand

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 19, 2012 at a 0.130 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.132 percent rate for its $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Aug. 13.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 19, 2013 at a 0.160 percent rate, a repeat of the rate for its sale of $1.5 billion six-month bills a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.65 versus 5.52 for the three-month bills sold Aug. 13, and demand for the six-month bills was higher at 4.30 ratio versus 4.28 for its six-month bills sold a week ago.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.
Settlement is Aug. 21.
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.