Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at mixed rates and demand

Aug 20 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 19, 2012 at a 0.130 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.132 percent rate for its $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Aug. 13.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 19, 2013 at a 0.160 percent rate, a repeat of the rate for its sale of $1.5 billion six-month bills a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.65 versus 5.52 for the three-month bills sold Aug. 13, and demand for the six-month bills was higher at 4.30 ratio versus 4.28 for its six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Aug. 21.