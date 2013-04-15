Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at lower rates, mixed demand

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
April 15 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due July 15, 2013, at a 0.072 percent rate, down from the 0.085 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion three-month bills on April 1, 2013.
The company sold $2 billion of six-month bills, due Oct. 15, 2013, at a 0.105 percent rate. By comparison, the last time Freddie sold $2 billion in six-month bills on Sept. 6, 2011, the yield was 0.108 percent.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.42, down from the 5.75 ratio for the three-month bills sold April 1. Demand for the six-month bills was higher, at 5.40 compared with 3.49 for the six-month bills sold on Sept. 6, 2011.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is April 16.
On April 8, Freddie Mac sold $1.5 billion three-month bills, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills.
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.