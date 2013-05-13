Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln bills at lower rates, mixed demand

May 13 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.5 billion of
reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills,
due June 10, 2013, at a 0.024 percent rate, down from the 0.029
percent rate for $500 million of one-month bills sold on April
29.
Freddie Mac sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Aug.
12, 2013, at a 0.068 percent rate, down from the 0.070 percent
rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills auctioned
last week.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due
Nov. 12, 2013, at a 0.098 percent rate, also down from the 0.100
percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion six-month bills on
May 6.
Demand for the one-month bills was higher, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 6.75, up from the 6.45 ratio for the
one-month bills sold April 29.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.93, down from the 5.45 ratio for the
three-month bills sold May 6.
Demand for the six-month bills was lower, at 5.03 compared
with 5.50 for the six-month bills auctioned last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is May 14.