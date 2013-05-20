Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at mixed rates

May 20 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of
reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Aug.
19, 2013 at a 0.064 percent rate, down from the 0.065 percent
rate for its sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned on
April 29.
The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due Nov.
18, at a 0.095 percent rate, up down from the 0.094 percent rate
for its sale of $1.0 billion six-month bills on April 29.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 5.40, up from the 5.05 ratio for the
three-month bills sold April 29.
Demand for the six-month bills was also higher, at 5.30
compared with 4.95 for the six-month bills sold on April 29.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand.
Settlement is May 21.