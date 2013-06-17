Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln bills at higher rates

June 17 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.5 billion of
reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills,
due July 15, 2013 at a 0.045 percent rate, up from the 0.024
percent rate for $500 million of one-month bills sold on May 13.
Freddie Mac sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due
Sept. 16, 2013, at a 0.080 percent rate, up from the 0.069
percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills
auctioned last week.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due
Dec. 16, 2013, at a 0.112 percent rate, also up from the 0.100
percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion six-month bills on
June 10.
Demand for the one-month bills was lower, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 6.55 down from the 6.75 ratio for the
one-month bills sold May 13.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.82 up from the 4.49 ratio for the
three-month bills sold June 10.
Demand for the six-month bills was also higher, at 5.28
compared with 4.48 for the six-month bills auctioned last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is June 18