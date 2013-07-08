Freddie Mac sells $3 billion bills at lower rates

July 8 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3 billion of
reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Oct.
7, 2013 at a 0.075 percent rate, down from the 0.093 percent
rate for $1 billion three-month bills auctioned on July 1.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due
Jan. 6, 2014 at a 0.120 percent rate, down from the 0.150
percent rate for $1.5 billion bills sold June 24.
Freddie Mac also sold $500 million of 12-month bills, due
July 7, 2014 at a 0.164 percent rate, down from the 0.195
percent rate for $500 million bills sold Oct. 15, 2012.
Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 5.55, up from the 4.22 ratio for the
three-month bills auctioned on July 1, and demand for the
six-month bills was stronger, at 4.42 compared with 3.43 for the
six-month bills sold June 24.
Demand for the 12-month bills was weaker, at 5.80 compared
with 6.87 for the 12-month bills sold Oct. 15, 2012.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is July 9.