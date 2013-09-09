Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at mixed rates and demand

Sept 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of
reference bills at mixed rates and demand compared with the most
recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Dec.
9, 2013, at a 0.040 percent rate, down from the 0.045 percent
rate for $1.0 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 3.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due
March 10, 2014, at a 0.080 percent rate, unchanged from the
0.080 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion six-month bills
a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.12, up from the 3.90 ratio for the
three-month bills sold Sept. 3.
Demand for the six-month bills was weaker, at 4.10
compared with the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.62 for the six-month
bills sold last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is Sept. 10.