Freddie Mac sells $2 billion bills at lower rates

Sept 16 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2 billion of
reference bills at lower rates and stronger demand compared with
last week's sale of similar maturities and comparable amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Dec.
16, 2013, at a 0.030 percent rate, down from the 0.040 percent
rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 9.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due
March 17, 2014, at a 0.063 percent rate, down from the
0.080 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion six-month bills
a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 5.60, up from the 4.12 ratio for the
three-month bills sold last week.
Demand for the six-month bills was also stronger, at 4.40
compared with the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.10 for the six-month
bills sold a week ago.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is Sept. 17.