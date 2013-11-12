Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at higher rates, weaker demand

Nov 12 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Tuesday said it sold $2 billion of
reference bills at higher interest rates and weaker demand
compared with last week's sale of similar maturities and
comparable amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due
Feb. 10, 2014, at a 0.078 percent rate, up from the 0.059
percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Nov. 4.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due
May 12, 2014, at a 0.108 percent rate, up from the 0.098 percent
rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.37, down from the 4.58 ratio for the
three-month bills sold Nov. 4.
Demand for the six-month bills was weaker at 4.42, down
from the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.45 for the six-month bills sold
last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand.
Settlement is Nov. 13.