Freddie Mac sells $2 bln in bills at mixed rates and demand

Dec 2 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home
funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of
reference bills at mixed interest rates and demand compared with
the most recent sale of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due
March 3, 2014, at a 0.090 percent rate, unchanged from the 0.090
percent rate for $1.0 billion three-month bills sold last week.
The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due
June 2, 2014, at a 0.120 percent rate, up from the 0.110
percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold on Nov. 18,
the most recent sale of $2 billion six-month bills.
Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.07, down from the 4.97 ratio for the
three-month bills auctioned a week ago.
Demand for the six-month bills was stronger at 5.03, versus
the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.72, for the six-month bills sold
Nov. 18.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is Dec. 3.