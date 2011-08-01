Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at higher rates

NEW YORK Aug 1 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said on
Monday it sold $2.0 billion of bills at higher rates and at
weaker demand compared with last week's sale of similar
maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills,
due Oct. 31, 2011, at a stop-out rate of 0.170 percent, up from
a 0.065 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of
three-month bills.
The agency also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due
Jan. 30, 2012, at a 0.213 percent rate, also up from a 0.135
percent rate for $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold a week
ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with the
bid-to-cover ratio at 3.80 versus 3.93 for three-month bills
sold on July 25. Demand for the six-month bills was also lower
at 3.38 compared with 3.55 for the six-month bills sold last
week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)