Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln bills at mixed rates

NEW YORK Aug 22 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $3.5 billion of bills at mixed rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills, due Sept. 19, 2011, at a stop-out rate of 0.004 percent, up from from a 0.000 percent rate for $500 million one-month bills sold on July 18.

Freddie Mac said it also sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 21, 2011, at a 0.047 percent rate, down from a 0.074 percent rate for $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Aug. 15.

The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Feb. 21, 2012, at a 0.120 percent rate, also down from a 0.142 percent rate for $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the one-month bills was lower with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.25 compared with 4.85 for the one-month bills sold July 18.

The demand for the three-month bills was weaker with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.25 versus 3.37 for the Aug. 15 sale of three-month bills.

Demand for the six-month bills was also weaker at 2.87 compared with 3.25 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Aug. 23. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)