Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln bills at mixed rates

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 22 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $3.5 billion of bills at mixed rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills, due Sept. 19, 2011, at a stop-out rate of 0.004 percent, up from from a 0.000 percent rate for $500 million one-month bills sold on July 18.
Freddie Mac said it also sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 21, 2011, at a 0.047 percent rate, down from a 0.074 percent rate for $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Aug. 15.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Feb. 21, 2012, at a 0.120 percent rate, also down from a 0.142 percent rate for $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.
Demand for the one-month bills was lower with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.25 compared with 4.85 for the one-month bills sold July 18.
The demand for the three-month bills was weaker with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.25 versus 3.37 for the Aug. 15 sale of three-month bills.
Demand for the six-month bills was also weaker at 2.87 compared with 3.25 for the six-month bills sold last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.
Settlement is Aug. 23. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement