Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at lower rates

NEW YORK Aug 29 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $3 billion of bills at lower rates and stronger demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities and amounts.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 28, 2011, at a 0.030 percent rate, down from a 0.047 percent rate for $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Aug. 22.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Feb. 27, 2012, at a 0.100 percent rate, down from a 0.120 percent rate for $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The demand for the three-month bills was higher with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.62 versus 3.25 for the Aug. 22 sale of three-month bills.

Demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 3.57 compared with 2.87 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Aug. 30. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)