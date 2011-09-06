Freddie Mac sells $4 bln bills at higher rates

NEW YORK, Sept 6 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Tuesday said it sold $4 billion of bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities and amounts.

Freddie Mac said it sold $2.0 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 15, at a 0.039 percent rate, up from a 0.030 percent rate for $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Aug. 29.

The agency also sold $2.0 billion of six-month bills, due March 5, 2012 at a 0.108 percent rate, also up from a 0.100 percent rate for $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The demand for the three-month bills was lower with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.54 versus 3.62 for the Aug. 29 sale of three-month bills.

Demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 3.49 compared with 3.57 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Sept. 7. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)