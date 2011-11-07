Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates

Nov 7 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 6, 2012, at a 0.024 percent stop-out rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its sale of $1.0 billion of one-month bills.

The company also sold $1.0 of six-month bills due May 5, 2012 at a stop-out rate of 0.080 percent, down from last week's rate of 0.089 percent for its $1.0 billion of six-month bills.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.90 versus 4.50 for the three-month bills sold Oct. 31, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.90 compared with 4.47 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)