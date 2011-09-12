Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on
Monday said it sold $2 billion of bills at mixed rates and
stronger demand compared with last week's sale of similar
maturities and amounts.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills,
due Dec. 12, at a 0.035 percent rate, down from a 0.039 percent
rate for $2.0 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 6.
The agency also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due
March 12, 2012 at a 0.109 percent rate, up from a 0.108 percent
rate for $2.0 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was up with a bid-to-cover
ratio of 3.95 versus 3.54 for the Sept. 6 sale of three-month
bills.
Demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 3.65
compared with 3.49 for the six-month bills sold last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with
the amount offered.
A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.
Settlement is Sept 13.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)