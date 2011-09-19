Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at lower rates

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $2 billion of bills at lower rates and higher demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities and amounts.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 19, 2011, at a 0.034 percent rate, down from a 0.035 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 12.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due March 19, 2012, at a 0.097 percent rate, down from a 0.109 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.05 versus 3.95 for the Sept. 12 sale of three-month bills.

Demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.00 compared with 3.65 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Sept. 20. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)