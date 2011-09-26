Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at lower rates

Water scarcity tops list of miners' worries, bosses say
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it told $500 million of one-month bills, due Oct. 24, 2011, at a 0.000 percent rate, down from a 0.004 percent rate for $500 million one-month bills sold Aug. 22.
The company also sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 27, 2011, at a 0.025 percent rate, down from a 0.034 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 19.
Freddie Mac also sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due March 26, 2012, at a 0.089 percent rate, down from a 0.097 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The demand for the one month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.10 versus 4.25 for the one-month bills sold Aug. 22.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.65 versus 4.05 for the bills sold Sept. 19, and demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 3.40 compared with 4.00 for the six-month bills sold last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.
Settlement is Sept. 27. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.