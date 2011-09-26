Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at lower rates

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it told $500 million of one-month bills, due Oct. 24, 2011, at a 0.000 percent rate, down from a 0.004 percent rate for $500 million one-month bills sold Aug. 22.

The company also sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 27, 2011, at a 0.025 percent rate, down from a 0.034 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 19.

Freddie Mac also sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due March 26, 2012, at a 0.089 percent rate, down from a 0.097 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The demand for the one month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.10 versus 4.25 for the one-month bills sold Aug. 22.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.65 versus 4.05 for the bills sold Sept. 19, and demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 3.40 compared with 4.00 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Sept. 27. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)