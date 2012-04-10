版本:
Freddie Mac homes in on next CEO - WSJ

April 10 The former chief executive of online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp has emerged as a favorite for the top job at Freddie Mac, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Donald Layton, who is one of three finalists being considered for the job, had met with Freddie's federal regulator last month, the people told the paper.

No final decision or job offer has been made, but there will be a decision in the next week, a person close to the situation told the Journal.

Freddie Mac could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

