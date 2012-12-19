版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 20日 星期四 05:46 BJT

Freddie Mac CFO Ross Kari to retire in 2013

Dec 19 Freddie Mac, the No.2 provider of U.S. mortgage money, said Chief Financial Officer Ross Kari plans to retire in the second half of 2013.

Kari, who was named CFO in October 2009, informed the company of his intention to retire following his 55th birthday, Freddie said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Freddie named Donald Layton, former head of E*Trade Financial Corp, as its new chief executive officer replacing Charles Haldeman.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐