Freddie Mac to name Donald Layton CEO -WSJ report

May 8 Freddie Mac is preparing to name Donald Layton, the former chief executive of online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp, as its next CEO, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said the company is expected to announce the hiring as soon as Thursday.

The Journal said the appointment would end a six-month search for the mortgage giant's third chief executive in the four years since the government took control of it.