版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 06:46 BJT

Freddie Mac to name Donald Layton CEO -WSJ report

May 8 Freddie Mac is preparing to name Donald Layton, the former chief executive of online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp, as its next CEO, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said the company is expected to announce the hiring as soon as Thursday.

The Journal said the appointment would end a six-month search for the mortgage giant's third chief executive in the four years since the government took control of it.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐