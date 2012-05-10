版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 04:25 BJT

Freddie Mac names former E*Trade chief as new CEO

WASHINGTON May 10 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 provider of U.S. mortgage money, on Thursday named Donald Layton, the former chief executive of online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp, as its next chief executive officer.

The appointment, effective May 21, ends a six-month search for Freddie Mac's third chief executive in the less than four years since the government seized the company and its larger rival, Fannie Mae, at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

Layton will replace Charles Haldeman, who said in October he intended to step down by the end of the year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐