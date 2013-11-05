UPDATE 2-Freddie Mac defeats lawsuit over pre-crisis disclosures

By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Nov 5 A federal appeals court on
Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit accusing
Freddie Mac of concealing its precarious finances and
its subprime mortgage exposure prior to the 2008 financial
crisis.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said
shareholders failed to connect their losses to the alleged
inadequate disclosures by the government-controlled mortgage
company and its officials, including former Chief Executive
Richard Syron.
Freddie Mac lost most of its stock market value when, along
with the larger Fannie Mae, it was seized by U.S.
regulators in September 2008, and put into a conservatorship
under the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
Shareholders led by the Illinois-based Central States,
Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund accused Freddie Mac
of hiding its potential insolvency even after revealing a $2
billion quarterly loss on Nov. 20, 2007.
But a three-judge 2nd Circuit panel said Freddie Mac had
made "extensive disclosures" during the class period, and that
the shareholders did not show that their losses stemmed from the
additional revelations.
"Throughout its complaint, Central States alleges that
before July 2008, speculation about Freddie's insolvency based
on inadequate capitalization and insufficient internal controls
caused the stock price to fluctuate," the panel wrote.
"As a result," it added, "Central States does not plausibly
allege a causal connection between the drop of the share price
and the information revealed in the corrective disclosures."
The court added that the shareholder losses also "coincided
with a marketwide phenomenon - the housing bubble burst," and
were not shown to be linked to any concealing of "hundreds of
billions of dollars" of subprime mortgage exposure.
Tuesday's decision upheld a September 2012 ruling by U.S.
District Judge John Keenan in Manhattan.
Douglas Wilens, a partner at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
representing the shareholders, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2008.
"We are gratified by the 2nd Circuit's ruling, which affirms
the dismissal of the case in its entirety," said Jordan
Hershman, a lawyer for Freddie Mac and co-chair of the
securities litigation group at the law firm Bingham McCutchen.
Frank Volpe, a partner at Sidley Austin representing Syron,
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Syron and other former Freddie Mac officials still face and
have denied charges of wrongdoing in a U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission civil fraud lawsuit tied to the financial
crisis.
The case is Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas
Pension Fund v. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp et al, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-4353.