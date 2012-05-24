Freddie Mac to sell $1 bln notes in reopening

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $1.0 billion of five-year reference notes due June 29, 2017 in a reopening of an existing 1.00 percent issue via a Dutch auction later on Thursday.
In a Dutch auction, or uniform price auction, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
The auction begins at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) and ends at 10:30 a.m., with results to follow shortly thereafter.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.