Freddie Mac will not issue notes

Nov 29 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it will not issue reference notes in the next week.

The next time company could announce a possible note sale is Dec. 17.

On Nov. 20, Freddie Mac sold $5.5 billion of new five-year reference notes.

