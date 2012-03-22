Freddie Mac to sell new 5-year notes on March 23

BRIEF-Mercury General announces public offering of some senior notes
* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027
March 22 Freddie Mac said on Thursday that it plans to sell new five-year reference notes on Friday, March 23.
The notes are due March 12, 2017, and will be sold through lead managers BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan.
The amount of the issue has not been determined.
Settlement is Monday, March 26.
* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027
* MBIA inc - as Of Dec. 31, 2016, national public finance guarantee had $3.6 billion of gross insured par outstanding related to Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lt8iiP) Further company coverage:
* Nacco Industries Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results