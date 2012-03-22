版本:
2012年 3月 22日 星期四

Freddie Mac to sell new 5-year notes on March 23

March 22 Freddie Mac said on Thursday that it plans to sell new five-year reference notes on Friday, March 23.

The notes are due March 12, 2017, and will be sold through lead managers BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan.

The amount of the issue has not been determined.

Settlement is Monday, March 26.

