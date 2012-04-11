版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 11日 星期三 21:50 BJT

Freddie Mac to sell new 7-year notes Thursday -IFR

April 11 Freddie Mac is planning to sell new seven-year reference notes on Thursday, April 12, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes are due May 30, 2019, and will be sold through lead managers Barclays, Citigroup, and UBS.

The amount of the issue has not been determined.

Settlement is Monday, April 16.

