Freddie Mac to sell new 7-year reference notes April 3 -IFR

April 2 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, is expected to sell new seven-year reference notes on April 3, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Price guidance of the notes, which are due May 1, 2020, is 21.5 basis points over comparable treasuries.

The amount of the issue was not announced.

Barclays, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the joint lead managers of the sale, according to IFR.

Settlement is April 4.