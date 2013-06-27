版本:
Freddie Mac will not sell reference notes in June - IFR

June 27 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, will not sell reference notes in June, IFR said on Thursday. IFR is a Thomson Reuters service.

Freddie Mac's next date to announce a possible reference note sale is July 25.
