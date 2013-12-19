版本:
Freddie Mac to sell $1 bln notes in reopening on Thursday

Dec 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $1.0 billion of three-year reference notes in a reopening of an existing issue via an Internet-based auction on Thursday.

The 0.875 percent notes will mature on Oct. 14, 2016.

Settlement is Dec. 23.
